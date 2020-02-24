Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Clare MCDONALD


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Clare MCDONALD Obituary
MCDONALD, Kenneth Clare 1928-2020 Retired Superintendent of School Operations for York Region Board of Education. Born in Stratford, Ontario, on October 5, 1928. Son of Frederick and Doris McDonald. Ken died at Southlake Regional Health Centre on February 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert, in 2006. After graduating from Queen's University, Kingston, Ken entered the education profession. He chose this because he really wanted to teach, and he did teach in many ways, almost every day of his life. He epitomized the quote by Robert Frost that "education gives you the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self confidence". Ken was a loyal colleague and respectful of his many students. He was an outstanding athlete and loved to read, listen to music, watch sports and golf and dine with his many friends. His special love, always, was spending time with his family. He will be loved and missed forever by his wife Pat, his son Murray, grandsons, Andrew (Sara) and Jack, and great-grandson Leonardo. His much loved daughter, Hilarie, predeceased him in 2018. Family and friends will be received at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., reception to follow. Memorial donations to "Jumpstart" would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -