MCDONALD, Kenneth Clare 1928-2020 Retired Superintendent of School Operations for York Region Board of Education. Born in Stratford, Ontario, on October 5, 1928. Son of Frederick and Doris McDonald. Ken died at Southlake Regional Health Centre on February 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert, in 2006. After graduating from Queen's University, Kingston, Ken entered the education profession. He chose this because he really wanted to teach, and he did teach in many ways, almost every day of his life. He epitomized the quote by Robert Frost that "education gives you the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self confidence". Ken was a loyal colleague and respectful of his many students. He was an outstanding athlete and loved to read, listen to music, watch sports and golf and dine with his many friends. His special love, always, was spending time with his family. He will be loved and missed forever by his wife Pat, his son Murray, grandsons, Andrew (Sara) and Jack, and great-grandson Leonardo. His much loved daughter, Hilarie, predeceased him in 2018. Family and friends will be received at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., reception to follow. Memorial donations to "Jumpstart" would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020