SUTTON, KENNETH CYRIL Ken passed away peacefully, on May 14, 2020, after a difficult fight through all of his illnesses with dignity or without question as to why. He was predeceased by his loving wife Violet Mae of almost 60 years. Father of Peggy, Daniel (Eva), Carol (Tony), Larry (Nancy), Christopher (Vicky) and grandfather to 15 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 8. He will be sadly missed in our lives! Ken retired from Ontario Hydro/Hydro One in the mid-80's. He loved with a passion. To quote him "Love begets love!" He had a zest for life and sports. During his well-lived life, he was active in baseball, tennis and golf, hockey, both coaching and playing and of late, he walked every day. He was our "Faith Hero" and was an honoured parishioner of St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, Etobicoke and an active Knight in the Knights of Columbus for many years. Thank you to the many people who helped to take care of dad in his final journey to make him more comfortable. Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill went above and beyond to treat him with such care. We also want to thank Carol for her dedication over so many years to dad's care! Thank you to Fr. Frank Kelly SDB, Fr. Dave Sajdak SDB and Fr. Nino Cavoto for their visits and blessings. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2194 Kipling Ave., Etobicoke, ON M9W 4K9 or Hill House Hospice, 36 Wright St., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 4A1. A memorial mass to celebrate the life of Ken will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to scottwoodbridge.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.