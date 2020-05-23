LAUGHLIN, Kenneth D. September 29, 1926 April 30, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Kenneth D. Laughlin, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and best friend to many, following a short illness with brain cancer. Ken leaves behind his loving children, his beloved wife Margaret (deceased 2010), girlfriend Julia Andrew and her children Jo Anne, Jeff (Brenda); Gina (Richard), Julia's siblings, Harry and Jerry (Carol) Basil, grandchildren Paul, Jennifer, Michael, Holly, Robert, Austin, great-grandchildren Jack and Liam, his brother Dave (Carol Ann) and sister Carol (George). Ken will be fondly remembered for his humour, fun-loving nature, zest for life and his kind and humble demeanour. He loved life to the fullest and was always ready to have fun with family and friends at his cottage on Georgian Bay, Tiny Township, out and about in Toronto, or on a cruise ship through the Caribbean Islands. Ken graduated from The University of Toronto in Civil Engineering in 1949 and took great pride in his career and strong work ethic. Of those still living, Ken maintained and cherished his friendships that go back many decades, most notably, Jack Gourlie (Ann), Al Cameron, Doug Doherty (Ann), Len Hughes, Roy Sim, Dr. Douglas Wright, Gib McEachern and D'Arcy Sweeney. He also enjoyed the company of many newer friends; Tony Curtis, Pat Johnson, Linda Pattinson, Fran Simmerson, Earl Armstrong, Felix Lynch, amongst others that he met through his church, bridge group, Probus Clubs, dance and exercise classes, etc. A special thank you goes to his devoted daughter, Linda, for the outstanding care given to her father in his home during his remaining days. He also appreciated the extra care provided to him by his son Steve, daughter Cathy, and son-in-law Paul. A funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of his "special" son Bruce (deceased 2015), to the Autism Society of Ontario or The Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.