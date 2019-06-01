BICKELL, KENNETH DARWIN Passed away at Revera Retirement Living, Leaside, on May 26, 2019, at age 89. Loving son of the late Irene (nee Barrett) and Everett Bickell. Predeceased by brother Karl (1972) and twin brother Keith (1996). Remembered fondly by cousins, Isabell Scott (Doug) and Jane Flett (Tim Reilly) and their families, Andrew and Rachel Scott (Payslie and Brynlie), Michael Scott and Brianne Bishop, Jeffrey Reilly and Susan Son (Fynn). We are grateful to all the staff at Revera Leaside for the kindness shown to Ken over the past 4 years. Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. If you wish to honour Ken, go for a walk, enjoy nature and be grateful, as he was, for the wonderful country we live in. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019