LA ROSE, KENNETH DAVID Passed away peacefully August 8, 2020 at The Toronto Western Hospital at the age of 69. He is survived by his sister Susan and brothers Bill and Bob, as well as his niece and nephews and cousins. Ken was predeceased by his parents David and Barbara. Our family would like to thank all of Ken's caregivers who gave him such great care over his lifetime and a special mention to Sean Shipley from Seaton House who truly went above and beyond for our brother. He has been cremated and his ashes are in safe keeping until family can gather after the COVID-19 restrictions has been lifted.



