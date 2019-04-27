MANUEL, KENNETH DAVID Passed away peacefully, at Hospice Niagara, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Cherished husband of Julia (nee Sokolowsky) for 67 years. Dearly loved father of Ken and Brigette (nee Ceipe), Oksana and her husband Laszlo Grof. Fondly remembered by his three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Ken was a consultant in the printing business for many years, retiring from Port Royal Packaging. In honouring Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at New Apostolic Church Niagara, 3400 Schmon Parkway, Thorold. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at ccbscares.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019