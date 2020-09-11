SEARS, KENNETH DOUGLAS December 5, 1937 – September 3, 2020 Ken passed away at home and is survived by his Wife and Best Friend of 61 years Muriel and his children Heather (John), Billy (deceased), Lois (Randy) and Susan (Greg), his 8 grandkids Tana-Lee (Cody), Kira, Cody, Grace (Julian), Charlotte (Joel), Joel (Alex), Colin and great-grandson Rainer. Ken will be forever missed by his family, his many friends, and "the neighbours". A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens and streamed live. Please see Ken's obituary for live streaming details at www.mcdbscarb.ca
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: PSPCAN, PO Box 40, Station Main, Kingston, ON K7L4V6.