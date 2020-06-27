WADDELL, KENNETH EARL November 27, 1942 - June 23, 2020 Kenneth Earl Waddell, in his 78th year, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with his wife of 52 years Anita-Marie at his side. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Sandra-Lynn (Scott), granddaughter Alana- Marie (Arron) and great-grandson Lyf Kenneth. Predeceased by his sister Judy (Jack). Proud member of Toronto Police Service for over 26 years. Ken retired as a Sergeant in 1990 and became an avid curler and cottager. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity of your choice.



