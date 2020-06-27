KENNETH EARL WADDELL
WADDELL, KENNETH EARL November 27, 1942 - June 23, 2020 Kenneth Earl Waddell, in his 78th year, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with his wife of 52 years Anita-Marie at his side. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Sandra-Lynn (Scott), granddaughter Alana- Marie (Arron) and great-grandson Lyf Kenneth. Predeceased by his sister Judy (Jack). Proud member of Toronto Police Service for over 26 years. Ken retired as a Sergeant in 1990 and became an avid curler and cottager. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
