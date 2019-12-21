Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

HOWIE, Kenneth Earle December 19, 2019 Peacefully passed, at his residence at Port Credit Residences, Mississauga. Born September 16, 1925, son of James Howie and Lily (Timmins), husband of Ruth Sinclair (Hurley) – deceased 2010. Brother to Ralph Howie (deceased) and brother-in-law to Diane (deceased), and brother to Barry Howie (Mary Jane). Father of four children, Heather (Otto Kaiser), James (Susie Sardellitti), Carol Lynne (Jeff Perry) and Robert (Sherry Dyet). Grandchildren, Bruce Perry, Catherine (Katie) Howie, Alexandra MacFarlane, Margo MacFarlane, Andrea MacFarlane, Lauren Copithorne, Robyn Perry, Taylor Howie and Jaimie Howie. Great-grandchildren Zoe, David, Alison, Cora, Julie. Valedictorian at North Toronto Collegiate (1943). Served in Royal Regiment of Canada in Northern Europe (1944 – 45) – Sergeant. Attended University of Paris (1945-46) promoted Captain – 29th Field Regiment of Toronto. Graduated Osgoode Hall Law School and University of Toronto Law School (1951). Joined Haines Thomson Rogers Law Firm and ultimately became a partner, then managing partner of the current Thomson Rogers Law Firm (managing partner 1977-1998) – Practiced as counsel to the firm until retirement in 2012. 1958, appointed Queen's Counsel (QC). Member of Mississaugua Golf and Country Club since 1963, President of Mississaugua Golf and Country Club 1978-79. Member of Marco Island Country Club (Florida) since 1986. Past President of The Advocates' Society, Medico-Legal Society of Toronto, Toronto Lawyers Association. Awarded The Advocate Society Medal, awarded the Toronto Lawyers Association Medal. Past Dean of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers Past Chair of the Board of Stewards, First United Church (Port Credit) and a Founder of the Applewood United Church of Canada Served as a Bencher of the Law Society of Upper Canada for 12 years. Co-Chair of the Ontario Law Reform Commission Recipient of an Honorary PhD from University of Urbino (1989). A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held May 22, 2020. For those who wish, donations may be made to Mississauga Trillium Hospital, The Salvation Army and The Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Online condolences may be made through



