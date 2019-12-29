CAREY, Kenneth Edward Peacefully, at North York General Hospital after a short illness on December 26, 2019 in his 86th year. He was the son of the late Kathleen and Edward Carey. Predeceased by his son, David; daughter, Wendy; and ex-wife, Kathleen (Greenwood). He will be lovingly remembered by brother Lorne; and sister-in-law, Paulene; nephew, Brian and his wife, Lindsay; niece Andrea and husband, Greg; son Ken, Jr. and wife, Jackie; grandchildren Amanda and husband Cameron, Rebecca, Darryl and Kristina. Ken was a Manager with Bell Canada for more than 40 years, retiring in 1994. Ken was also actively involved with Scouts Canada for over 40 years up to his passing. The family wishes to thank the Fellowship from North York Baptist Church for the daily prayers, well wishes and support during Ken's hospital stay. Making his journey peaceful. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. A special thank you to the staff on 8 West at North York General Hospital for the care given to Ken during his time there. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made to the , 55 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 500, Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2300 Yonge St., Suite 1300, Toronto, ON M4P 1E4. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019