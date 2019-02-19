Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH EDWARD CURWOOD. View Sign

CURWOOD, KENNETH EDWARD September 1948 - February 2019 Sadly in his 70th year, on Valentine's Day, he was reunited with the love of his life Veronica. Devoted and loving father to Tracy (Craig) and Jennifer. Survived by his siblings Patricia (George), Linda, Wayne (Karen), Roxanne (Paul), Walter (Catherine) and Ann and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Reunited with his parents James and Elizabeth, brothers Paul and Douglas, in-laws Ben and Betty, siblings Katherine and Tony. A long-suffering but optimistic Maples Leafs fan who was also an amazing artist in multiple mediums. He spent his time doing crossword puzzles and reading. He was also a long-standing employee at Magellan Aerospace having celebrated his 39th anniversary. In lieu of flowers, his daughters have requested donations be made to: Community Living Groups, Participation Lodge in Holland Centre, ON or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Internment to be done at a later date.

