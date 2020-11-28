BARROW, KENNETH ELRIC It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Kenneth Elric Barrow, at age 82 years. peacefully on November 25, 2020. Loving father to Lisa, Greg, Lynden, grandfather to Andre and Shay, uncle to Ronnie. Retired employee of TTC and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 for 35 years. He will be missed dearly by Shirley Drayton, Winston Dowrich, Algie Arthur, Charles Worrell (Barbados), the Spencer family and many other family and friends. For further details, please visit www.chapelridgefh.com