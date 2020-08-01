1/1
KENNETH EUGENE (TONY) MARSHALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSHALL, KENNETH EUGENE (TONY) 1935 - 2020 With profound sadness we announce that Tony passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Tony is deeply missed by his loving wife Holly, children Kenneth (Kim), Penny (Warren), Deirdre (Derek), eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, siblings Patricia, Aubrey and Christopher, many nieces and nephews, and cousins around the world. There are many lives worthy of praise and remembrance and Tony's was one of them. Born in Karachi, educated at St. Edward's Boy's School in Simla, India, he immigrated to Canada at the age of 29 with his young family, paving the way for his parents and siblings to later follow. Always interested and always interesting was Tony, along with being a voracious reader with a passion for people, life and learning. (At 61 he learned to speak Spanish and earned his Honours B.A.). He took enormous pleasure in the company of his treasured family and many friends, never failing to ask them, "What are you reading?" Tony loved listening to music and had a particular passion for jazz as well as for soccer and of course - dogs. He was modest, unassuming and responded to "Thank you", with "Think nothing of it". A true gentleman and a scholar who leaves behind a great legacy of family and values. He will be missed immensely. Many thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at University Health Network, Toronto General Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and Spectrum Health Care for their kind and compassionate care. Donations in Tony's memory can be made to The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.rosar-morrison.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved