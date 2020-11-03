1/
KENNETH FAGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAGAN, KENNETH Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 73 years of age. Beloved husband of Lana (nee Nolan). Loving father of Justin (Marilena) Fagan and Ryan (Heather) Fagan. Proud grandpa of Phoenix, Reign, Hunter and Blaze. Dear brother of Ronnie and predeceased by Richard, Stacey and Frank. Dear brother-in-law of Linda, Bonnie, Diane, Donna and predeceased by Nancy and Brian. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and dear friends. Private family arrangements being held at this time. In Ken's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved