FAGAN, KENNETH Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 73 years of age. Beloved husband of Lana (nee Nolan). Loving father of Justin (Marilena) Fagan and Ryan (Heather) Fagan. Proud grandpa of Phoenix, Reign, Hunter and Blaze. Dear brother of Ronnie and predeceased by Richard, Stacey and Frank. Dear brother-in-law of Linda, Bonnie, Diane, Donna and predeceased by Nancy and Brian. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and dear friends. Private family arrangements being held at this time. In Ken's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com