DUTTON, KENNETH FRANK It is with earthly sadness and heavenly joy, we announce Ken's passing on June 20, 2019, in his 96th year. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Joyce (2003) of 54 years. Loving father of Barbara (Ron) and Denise (Peter). Special grandfather to Shane (Kerri), Adam (Chelsey), Jessica, Matthew (Lyndsay), Andrea (Chris), Nathan and 3 great-grandchildren. With fondest memories, he will also be missed by his family in England and his friend and companion of the last 15 years, Marion Kentner. Born February 6, 1924, in Twickenham, England, from a child of humble beginnings, he became the husband, father and friend we knew and loved. Ken immigrated to Canada after serving in the RAF. He had a great zest for life, enjoying his work as a tool and die maker, sports enthusiast, fisherman and card shark. Largely self-taught, he developed a keen understanding of business, investment and politics. He was very intellectual, witty and playfully competitive. A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Florida "Paradise!" where he spent many happy winters. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Church St. Catherines would be appreciated by the family.

