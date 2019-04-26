DAVIES, KENNETH FREDERICK September 23, 1950 - April 13, 2019 On Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his residence in Erin. Kenneth Frederick Davies was the loving father of Lewis Davies (Lewis' mother Sandi Morrison) and caring brother of David Davies (the late Carol-Anne). Kenneth was predeceased by his parents Dacia and Lewis Davies. He will be missed by all his close friends and extended family. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion, 12 Dundas St. E., Erin, from 1-4 p.m. Donations in Ken's memory can be made to The . Cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019