HUGHES, KENNETH GEORGE December 8, 1948 – August 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth George Hughes at 70 years of age. Ken was born on December 8, 1948, along with his twin sister, Carolyn Woodfine, in Natal, BC and was raised in Penticton, BC. Ken was predeceased by his parents Nettie and Harry Hughes and his brother-in-law, Alan Woodfine, who also passed away recently. Ken attended the University of British Columbia and graduated in 1972 with a BA Degree in Political Science and History. In 1973 Ken graduated from the Faculty of Law, UBC. After moving to Ontario, Ken attended Osgoode Hall Law School and was admitted to both the BC and Ontario Bar Associations. Ken embarked on a 26-year adventure working with the Noranda Mining Company where he thrived. As General Counsel HR, Ken's work took him to many parts of Canada - Vancouver, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto and even Africa as he specialized in labour law, bargaining and employment law. In the 1970s as a young lawyer, Ken was on loan to the Ontario Government and was instrumental in crafting certain employment and labour laws as part of a new Labour Code for Ontario. In 1997, Ken established his law practice through which he touched many clients' lives with his great intelligence, keen wit, humility, fairness and humour. He had a deep passion for helping others and was dedicated to doing what was right. Ken had an extremely active and curious mind and he savoured reading novels and cookbooks and researching areas of interest to him. A great cook, Ken deeply enjoyed entertaining, providing warm Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts for close friends at his home. He loved music and spent time studying piano, achieving many certificates from the Royal Conservatory of Music. He also had a special bond with and love for animals, dogs and cats who returned that love with enthusiasm. Like them, he was loyal and unselfish and happiest when sharing his heart and generosity. Ken loved his parents, his twin sister Carolyn and also had a very close-knit community of friends from Vancouver to Colorado to Texas and Toronto which he referred to as his extended family. From his years with Noranda and his law practice and eclectic mix of clients he also formed lifelong friendships and earned the respect and admiration of those he mentored. Ken is survived by and will be deeply missed by his loving partner, Joanna and his sister, Carolyn along with his closest friends; John and Elena, Ivan and Alison, Robbie, her sister Nancy and husband Vic, Michelle and Jamie, Nick and Stephanie, Indira and Jay and friend, Pavan whom he inspired and mentored through law school. A heartfelt thanks is extended to the doctors, nursing and health care team on the 5th and 3rd floors of the North York General Hospital and at Sunnybrook Hospital for the care and compassion he was afforded during his time there. Also thanks to the staff at William Osler Health Care, Brampton Hospital, Dr. Reingold and his staff and a special thanks to Ken's family doctor, Dr. Terri Weinberg who also became a cherished friend. Please shed no more tears for Ken. He was humble and grateful for his amazingly privileged and satisfying life, always doing his best for humanity with humour and grace. We love you Ken, you are always in our hearts "Life's Work Done". Rest in Peace. To honour Ken's memory, you may wish to donate to one of the following: Princess Margaret Hospital, North York General Hospital, Sunnybrook Hospital, William Osler Health Care - Brampton, The Kidney Foundation, the OSPCA or animal care facility of your choice.

