LINN, Kenneth George November 27, 1925 – July 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre on Friday, July 24, 2020, in his 95th year. Proud veteran of WWII. Loving father of Karen. Predeceased by wife Shirley (1978) and son Stephen (2003). Grandfather of Ashley and Michelle. Ken truly appreciated his visits from JoAnne, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom will fondly remember him. Ken had a long and prosperous career as a Chartered Accountant. He also loved spending time at his cottage on Balsam Lake, which he enjoyed sharing with family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will take place on Thursday, July 30th (invitation only). Many thanks to the staff at K2C for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook K Wing (Veteran's Wing) or a charity of your choice.