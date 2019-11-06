Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH GEORGE PURDON. View Sign Obituary

PURDON, KENNETH GEORGE February 7, 1931 - November 3, 2019 Son of Bertha and Harold. Brother to Marie, John, Helen, late Burn and Lorraine. Husband of Joyce who passed away December 2011. Ken is fondly remembered by children Lane Patterson (Tina), Janice Anderson (Peter), Mary Purdon, Brian Purdon and Trish MacPherson (Tom). Predeceased by son Karl (Sarah). Loving grandpa to Belinda, Sarah, Andrea (Brent), Melanie, Jeff (Michelle), Matthew, Brian, Allison (Andrew), Craig (Freya), Emily, Brandon and Rebecca (Tyler) and great-grandpa to Everleigh, Emma and Alex. Ken had a long and successful career in Ministry in the United Church of Canada. Ken's work with the church has impacted the lives of numerous people from multiple communities across the country. He is fondly remembered by many. Family want to thank all the kind caring staff at The John M. Parrott Centre who made Ken's final months of life and death full of grace and dignity. There will be Memorial Service for Ken on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Eastminster United Church, 432 Bridge Street E., Belleville. Memorial donations can be made by cheque or credit card to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or by cheque to United Church of Canada or The John M. Parrott Centre. Online condolences at

