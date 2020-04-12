|
RUGGLES, KENNETH GEORGE On April 9, 2020, Kenneth George Ruggles of Toronto, passed away peacefully, at the age of 97. Younger son of Robert Ruggles and Elizabeth Moffat and brother to Allan (deceased), Ken grew up in The Beaches area of Toronto before joining the RAF in WWII as a bomber pilot flying more than 30 missions over Germany. A devoted father to Corliss (Mark), Paige (Rob) and Leslie (deceased 2016); fun-loving grandpa to Ben, Violet, Ruby and Paisley; favourite uncle to Mark, Julia, Lindsay, Trevor and Quinn; much-loved brother-in-law to Mel, Kimi, Gloria, Bob (deceased 2004) and Naomi (deceased 2012); former husband to Dorothy Parker (deceased) and Ellen Tsuji Ruggles. Ken founded Metro Packaging, a successful business he ran until his retirement in his eighties. Throughout his life he had many beloved pets - plus fed many a stray dog and cat - and his deep affection for all animals was passed on to his children and grandchildren. Funny and boisterous, Ken never thought of himself as "old" despite his age. He will be forever loved and missed by his family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020