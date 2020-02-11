|
FOX, KENNETH GERARD At Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Patricia (Blanchard) Fox. Loved father of Michael (Sharon) of Ajax, Bill (Ruth) of Pickering and Steve (Yvonne) of Midland. Dear grandfather of Chris (Heather), Brad (Courtney), Robert (Kaitlyn), Nicki (Ryan), Eric, Laura and great-grandfather of Allison, Michael, Tyler, Ethan, Naomi, Jameson and Makenna. Family and friends will be received at the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Brechin, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment St. Andrew's Cemetery, Brechin. If so desired, memorial donations to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020