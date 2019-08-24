JONES, KENNETH GORDON (WWII Veteran – Royal Canadian Navy – served in Halifax, N.S. and North Atlantic) Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Sunnybrook Hospital Veterans Centre, on Thursday, August 14, 2019, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret "Ada" (nee Dalton). Loving father of Wendy Jones, Shirley Johns (late Rob) and Carol Corbin (Ron). Cherished Granddad of Heidi (Mike), Stuart (Yavisha), Winter, Katharine, Amanda and Candice. Great-Granddad of Sherwyn. Predeceased by his sister Marjorie MacLeod. Loving uncle to Susan and Kenneth. A service of remembrance will be held at the Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), on Wednesday, August 28th at 3:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. Donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, Toronto Food Bank or Royal Canadian Legion. Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019