POSTILL, KENNETH GORDON July 9, 1933 - December 21, 2019 After 86 years, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Saviour. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mabel Postill, as well as his brother Donald and sisters Betty and Helen. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne Postill. Loved father of Debra, Gregory (Kelly) and Teresa (Dave), he will be sadly missed by his brothers George, Russell, Ronnie, Keith, Bill, Fred, Vicky and sister Linda. He loved his role as grandfather to the late Jennifer Payne (Chris), Mallory and Taylor Postill, Brandon and Brook Johnson, as well as his great-grandchildren, Monique, Anouk and Estelle Payne. A Graveside Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 24th at 10 a.m. at Whitevale Cemetery, all are welcome. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital.

