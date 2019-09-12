TELMER, KENNETH GORDON Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on September 10, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Diane Telmer. Loving father of Tracy Whitmore (Nelson) and Patrick Telmer. Proud grandfather of Logan, Lauren and Dylan. Dear brother of Fred (Margo), Gary (Diane), Julie (Doug) and Don (Margo). Ken will be dearly missed by his friends and family. A Memorial Gathering will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Ken to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019