KENNETH GRANT TIMSON

Service Information
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON
L3Z 2A9
(905)-775-3335
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary

TIMSON, KENNETH GRANT Unexpectedly passed away at Markham-Stouffville Hospital, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Ken Timson, of Uxbridge, and formerly of Newmarket and Scarborough, at 56 years of age. Beloved husband of Lesley (nee Davis). Loving dad of Stephanie (Allen) Warren, Cassandra Timson (Phil Vessio) and Bryce Timson (Madison King). Dear brother of Linda (Darren) Spragge. Dear brother-in-law of Susan (Dino) Floropoulos and Martin (Connie) Davis. Dear uncle of Melissa, Samantha; Kathryn, Marina, Cristian; Elizabeth and Stephen. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., followed by cremation. In Ken's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the . Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019
