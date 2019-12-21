GRAY, KENNETH Surrounded by his loving family, Ken passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 81. Much loved soulmate of Elizabeth "Betty" for over 60 Years. Devoted and loving father of Jim (Rollande), John (Shelley), Lianne (John) and Rob (Janice). Cherished Grandpa of Greg, Matt, Michael, Denver, Stephen, Payton, Evan, Brianna and Ryan. Great-Grandpa of Sydney, Kye and Alyssa. Deeply missed by his brother Doug (Pam) and sister-in-law Freda. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, located at 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa, on Sunday, December 29th, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., and Monday. December 30th. from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel on Monday, December 30th, at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Ken, donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada, or a charity of your choice. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019