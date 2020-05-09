KRUGER, KENNETH HAYDN Passed away May 3, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Audrey Mary (deceased 2016), father to William (Halyna) and Rae (Sally) and grandfather to Travis (Veronica). Ken was born in Perth County and was able to achieve a lifelong goal of finding the name and descendants of his birth mother in 2018. He was a hard-working man who spent 33 and a half years with the Ministry of Transport - Downsview. His dedication to his faith was strong and he was an elder at Asbury and West United Church in Toronto. He will be remembered for his kindness and his sense of humour and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to those staff at Downsview Long-Term Care who looked after Ken from July of 2019. In lieu of flowers, we are encouraging donations to the United Way of Greater Toronto to support their ongoing battle against the COVID-19 crisis.



