|
|
HUNTER, Kenneth Passed away March 15, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Chris (Cowan) for 68 years. Dear father of Myrna (Rob Eddington). Predeceased by son Glenn William (2000). Poppy of Amanda (Mike) and Kristen (Joe) and Great-Grandpa of Elizabeth, Samantha and twins, Jack and Aubrey. Brother of Neil and Gerry. Predeceased by Don, Eva, Jack and Jean. Many thanks to Sunnybrook Hospital, Scarborough General Hospital and Altamont Community Care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2020