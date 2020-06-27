KENNETH I. S. HARPER
HARPER, KENNETH I. S. Proud WWll Veteran, Royal Canadian Engineers, 16th Field Company Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his 99th year. Ken, beloved husband of 73 years to Barbara (nee Cockshutt). Loving father of Gordon (Mary), Marilyn (Dan) and David (Judy). Grandpa will be lovingly remembered by Adam, Mark, Elyse, Amanda, Scott and great-grandchildren Rylee and Casey. Also by his extended family and friends in Canada and Scotland. In memory of Ken, donations to Sunnybrook Veterans Fund would be appreciated. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com "A true gentleman from the greatest generation."

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
