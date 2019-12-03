HUDSON, KENNETH JAMES Kenneth James Hudson, age 84, of Stratford, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Toronto, son of the late John and Mabel Hudson. Beloved husband of Donna Hudson (nee Snyder) for 62 years. Cherished father of Steven (Melanie), Todd (Lisa), Craig (Susan) and Michael. Treasured "Poppa" to Cameron, Matthew, Nicole, Shauna, Myles, James, Evan and Rhys. Much loved uncle of many nephews and nieces. Adored friend and neighbour, known both for his passion for life and as the "Unofficial Mayor of Long Drive". A public Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at the Bruce Hotel, 89 Parkview Drive, Stratford, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Operation Smile Canada may be made through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, 519-271-7411. wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019