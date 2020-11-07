McILHERON, KENNETH JAMES On October 30, 2020, Kenneth James McIlheron died peacefully at his home. Kenneth is survived by his wife Kathleen McIlheron (Lamb), daughter Karen Anderson (McIlheron), son-in-law Tony Anderson, granddaughters Lauren and Madelyn Anderson, and many cousins in Northern Ireland (Lily Fleming, Isabel Liddell and family), New York, South Carolina, Arizona and Utah. The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Kozak for Ken's long time medical care. Celebration of his life took place on November 4, 2020. In remembrance of his life, in lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to St. Giles Kingsway Presbyterian Church.