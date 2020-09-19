AKER, KENNETH JOHN Ken passed away peacefully, on September 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 65 years to Barbara. Cherished father of Steve (Gail), Nanci Cole (Greg), and Linda Langlois (Len). Loving grandpa of Ryan, Chris, Nick, Jordan, Emily, Jacob, Nate, Amanda, and Olivia and great-grandfather of Oliver and Finn. He will be greatly missed by many family members and friends. He was a retiree from the Prudential Insurance Company of America, where he worked from May 1956 to January 1993 when he retired as the Director of Marketing for Canada. Ken was a devoted volunteer coach of several hockey and baseball teams and had a great influence on many young athletes. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd from 1-5 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough) and a funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. at ST. MARIA GORETTI PARISH (717 Kennedy Rd.). Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ken may be made to Prostate Cancer Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com