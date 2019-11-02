COOPER, KENNETH JOHN Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 18, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved husband and best friend of Daisy (nee Vining) for 66 years. Loving father to son Stephen Cooper and daughter Nancy Cooper. Dear grandfather to James Cooper, Aiden Cooper and Magan Rakoski. Loving brother to Mildred Bell. Retired from the Toronto Board of Education, after 44 years of service. A Funeral Service will be held at Thornton Funeral Centre, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa (905-579-6787), on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12 noon in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation or The Salvation Army.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019