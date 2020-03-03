Home

COOPER, KENNETH JOHN Passed away at Scarborough General Hospital, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Toronto, on July 12, 1925 to the late Dorothy and Reginald Cooper. He lived his entire life in the south Scarborough area, growing up on Victoria Park Ave. and attending Scarborough Collegiate. He was a lifelong adherent of St. Aidan's Anglican Church and a member of the choir for over 70 years. Ken was the Director of Camping for Scouts Toronto for a number of years. He was predeceased by his first wife of 41 years, Iris Cooper (nee Cornell), whom he loved deeply and missed greatly after her passing. He will be missed by their two children, Ronald (Kim) Elmsdale, N.S. and Cindy Cooke (Ken Hougham), Keswick. He is also survived by his grandchildren David, Kaitlyn (Bill Toms) and Ben and great-grandchildren Gavyn, Rylan and sweet baby Jack. He is survived by his brother Charles (Chuck) Penstone. He was predeceased by his second wife Frances Selleck-Cooper. Visitation will be held at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, 2423 Queen St. E., Toronto, on Thursday, March 5th from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Service to start at 12 p.m. with a reception in the church to follow. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Scouts Toronto would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020
