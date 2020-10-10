CRONEY, KENNETH JOHN April 29, 1948 - October 2, 2020 On October 2, 2020, Ken passed away peacefully with his wife, Julie and daughter, Shannen by his side. They were his greatest treasures. He will be greatly missed and fondly cherished by his sister, Elizabeth and brother, Alex and their families as well as his many friends. Ken will be remembered for his "larger than life" personality who never tolerated "half milers". He was passionate about everything he did in life. Those who knew him well, know that he played hard with cars, boats and motorcycles. He loved his toys saying often, "There's no luggage rack on a hearse." A most generous and hospitable host, Ken welcomed everyone with his contagious laugh along with some Amarone and a neverending rock and roll soundtrack. He truly won at life. Ken was an iconic leader serving the dental industry for over 50 years. He helped generations of dentists achieve their dreams, creating and building dental practice facilities. He mentored and supported team members and the industry at large throughout his career. The profession has lost a real legend. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory are appreciated and can be made to Ken Croney's Defibrillator Fund accessed through GoFundMe.ca
or a charity of your choice.