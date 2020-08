KINSLEY, KENNETH JOHN Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 72. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Norma Kinsley (nee Fallon). He is survived by his brother, Harold Kinsley (Susan) and niece, Sandra Kumka. Arrangements have been entrusted to James Reid Funeral Home, Kingston, and cremation has already taken place. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com