LILLIE, Kenneth John After a short but courageous battle with old age, Kenneth John Lillie passed away surrounded by the love from his three daughters, Susan (Dan Siopis), Jean (Kevin Cahill), Kathy (Nars Mangunatmodjo) and all his grandchildren: Stacey, Carlene, Chris, Warren, Lisa, Nikki, Rob, Jade, Joel and Lukas, along with his seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving partner of 10 years Lillian, and the mother of his daughters Margaret. Ken will be greatly missed as the loving and proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather that he always was. Visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service in the Chapel beginning at 1 p.m. He left us with the reminder to live life to the fullest every day. He will never be forgotten.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019