Service Information CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE INC. 100 King St. E Dundas , ON L9H 1C4 (905)-628-8558 Obituary

PATERSON, KENNETH JOSEPH January 9, 1936 – July 12, 2019 Life is a journey. Ken lived life to the fullest. As a proud North York firefighter for over 30 years, he left a legacy of service. Ken grew up in the city of Toronto, but was passionate about nature and the great outdoors. Sharing his love of the north, he built memories with our family filled with days at the cottage, swimming, fishing, boating and euchre games. Ken's quick wit and sense of humour, which entertained our family gatherings, will be greatly missed. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on July 12, Ken Paterson, surrounded by his family, crossed peacefully over the bridge into God's land. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth, and his children: Darlene (Blake), Theresa (Simone), Christine (Leon), Ken and Sharon (Dan). He will be sadly missed by his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his siblings: Billy, Joanne and Susan; his sisters-in-law: Helen (Joe), Julie and Eileen; as well as many, many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed. Our family would like to thank the staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton, for their loving care during Ken's last days. Visitation will be held at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. E., Dundas, on Monday, July 15, from 2-4 and 7- 9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 8:30 p.m. (additional parking at The Air Force Club). A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Church, 58 Sydenham St., Dundas, on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Circle of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Papa, you will be forever in our lives. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at



