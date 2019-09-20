Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH KIDD. View Sign Obituary

KIDD, KENNETH 1961-2019 Ken passed away unexpectedly but peacefully September 3, 2019 on the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Going on safari with his beloved daughter Sarah to see the animals of Africa was on Ken's bucket list, and he saw many of the majestic creatures on his last day. Predeceased by his parents Betty and Malcolm Kidd, Ken leaves his daughter Sarah Kidd, wife Ellen Moorhouse, sister Kirstin Kidd, cousins Kim Grasso and Karen Jackson and aunt Shirley Eglite. Ken had an illustrious 30-year career in journalism that included the Globe and Mail, where he took home a National Magazine Award, and Toronto Star, where he was a reporter, feature writer (he won a National Newspaper Award) and editor of the business section and Sunday Star. He played violin and viola, taking part in annual family Christmas concerts; loved British satire, committing much of Gilbert & Sullivan, Monty Python and Beyond the Fringe to memory; was a student of politics with a penchant for referencing pioneering political economy texts; and was fascinated by the hidden narratives of history. He was proud of his dry-walling expertise, enjoyed gardening, took up fly-fishing and, after abandoning the Maple Buds and Argonauts, became a devoted Arsenal fan. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 19th at 9 Neepawa Ave. in Roncesvalles from 5:30 p.m.

KIDD, KENNETH 1961-2019 Ken passed away unexpectedly but peacefully September 3, 2019 on the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Going on safari with his beloved daughter Sarah to see the animals of Africa was on Ken's bucket list, and he saw many of the majestic creatures on his last day. Predeceased by his parents Betty and Malcolm Kidd, Ken leaves his daughter Sarah Kidd, wife Ellen Moorhouse, sister Kirstin Kidd, cousins Kim Grasso and Karen Jackson and aunt Shirley Eglite. Ken had an illustrious 30-year career in journalism that included the Globe and Mail, where he took home a National Magazine Award, and Toronto Star, where he was a reporter, feature writer (he won a National Newspaper Award) and editor of the business section and Sunday Star. He played violin and viola, taking part in annual family Christmas concerts; loved British satire, committing much of Gilbert & Sullivan, Monty Python and Beyond the Fringe to memory; was a student of politics with a penchant for referencing pioneering political economy texts; and was fascinated by the hidden narratives of history. He was proud of his dry-walling expertise, enjoyed gardening, took up fly-fishing and, after abandoning the Maple Buds and Argonauts, became a devoted Arsenal fan. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 19th at 9 Neepawa Ave. in Roncesvalles from 5:30 p.m. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close