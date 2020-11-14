YAMADA, Kenneth Kunio 1932 - 2020 Ken passed away peacefully, at his family home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born March 19, 1932 in Duncan B.C. to Masaye and Matsujiro Yamada. Raised in Paldi, BC, Lemon Creek, B.C. Internment camp and Toronto. He made many lifelong friends from the 1940's. His friends were a big part of his life. He enjoyed his favorite past times, bowling, cooking, dancing and golfing. He enjoyed organizing the teams and schedules. He looked forward to fishing with family and family dinners. He spent the past 2 years at the Malton Village Day Program. He loved the staff and activities that were offered and anxiously waited for the program to start again. It was a second home to him.Ken was a beautiful, kind and gentle soul. He will be missed by his beloved wife, Kim, son Kevin (Carolyn), daughters, Dana (Philip), Maya (Ricardo) and grandchildren, Aaron, Jade, Takeo, Dakota and Tiffany. He leaves his sister Doris Fujioka and brother Bob (June). He will also be remembered by his many nephews and nieces. Longtime friends from the coffee shops who were so supportive, were family to him.Many thanks for the wonderful care shown by his PSW's Martha, Bhoomatti and Jite and the staff of the palliative program and a special thank you to Sasha from LIHN for all of her invaluable support. A private family service will be arranged sometime in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Buddhist Church would be appreciated.



