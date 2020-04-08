|
ANDERSON, KENNETH MARSHALL It is with heartfelt sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Kenneth Marshall Anderson of Blenheim, ON at Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Son of the late Percy and Sybil (Cameron) Anderson, Miramichi, NB. Beloved husband of Lynda. Proud father of Bruce (Jane), El Segundo, California and Dr. Glenn (Susie), Halifax, Nova Scotia. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Lindsay, Emily, Jack and Alec. Missed and loved by his sister Nancy Anderson. Also lovingly missed by his mother-in-law Betty Tustin, brother-in-law Stephen Tustin, sisters-in-law Sandra Edwards and Susie Tustin (friend Gayle Downard), as well as his nieces, nephews and great-nieces. He will also be missed by his many friends. Ken had a wonderful full life. He graduated from Mount Allison University in Sackville, NB and had an extensive and brilliant career in Sales and Marketing, lastly Allegretti Manufacturing. He retired as a Real Estate Broker in Chatham, Ontario. Ken and Lynda spent many vacations skiing in Lake Tahoe and spending time with his family over the past 45 years. Ken was cremated in Henderson, Nevada, as were his wishes, and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider Chatham Goodfellows, Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation or charity of your choice. Online condolences for the family and memorial donations may be left at www.blenheimcommunity funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020