KENNETH McALLISTER
McALLISTER, KENNETH Peacefully at his home in Sutton, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 78 years, with his wife, Brenda, at his side. Lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to ALS/Neuromusclar Clinic, Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, 2075 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON M4N 3M5. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
