KENNETH MICHAEL COLLINS
COLLINS, KENNETH MICHAEL Peacefully at home, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Van Luven. Loving father of Sharon, Michael, Rozalind (Domenic), Matthew (Kate), Meghan and Michelle. Cherished grandfather of Lawrence, Charlie and Mikey. Dear brother of Audrey (Steve), Lesley (Richard), and the late Brian. Brother-in-law of Kellie (the late Ken Van Luven). Uncle of William (Deanna) and Andy. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Baltimore Cemetery. Donations to the CAMH or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Baltimore Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
