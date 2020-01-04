|
MINAKER, KENNETH Passed away peacefully, on December 21, 2019, at the age of 83. Devoted husband to Lorna for 57 years. Proud father of Marianne (Peter) and Melissa (John). Loving Grandpa to Sophie, Teddy and Chantal. He will be greatly missed. The family has made donations to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care in recognition of the excellent care provided by Dr. H. Berman, nurse Heng Wen Shen and nurse practitioner Channie Tong. We also extend our sincere appreciation to family and friends for their help and support. No funeral service will be held. Ken's ashes will be buried at the York Funeral Centre. Memorial donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020