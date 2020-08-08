1/
Dr. Kenneth Neil MUNRO
MUNRO, DDS, DIP. ORTHO, RCDSO, Dr. Kenneth Neil July 27, 1931 - July 28, 2020 Neil passed peacefully on July 28, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre at age 89. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, proud children, Marilou (Peter), Steve (Shari) and Drew (Susan); and Barbara's children, Debbie (Mark) and Richard (Andrea). Neil was a loving and devoted grandfather to Catherine (Greg), Michael, Thomas, Katelyn, Andrew and Matthew; and step-grandfather to Devin, Lindsay, Riley and Aiden. Lovingly remembered by his cherished sister Carol (Michael), and uncle to Mark (Helen) and Rob (Jen). Neil was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Marion, his former wife Bobbie, and many dear friends. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Avenue, North York. A celebration of Neil's life will be held for family and friends at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Neil's memory to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital or your favourite charity. Condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home Website.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
