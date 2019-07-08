MALLETT, Kenneth Norman Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, at the age of 75, at North York General Hospital. Loving son of the late Annabella and John Charles. Cherished father of Keith (Judith), Derek and Ian. Dear grandfather of Joshua, Zachary, Rebekah and Rachael. Brother of John Leonard and the late Robert James. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Pine Hills Chapel on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (visitation one hour prior). Reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019