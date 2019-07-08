Kenneth Norman MALLETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Norman MALLETT.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

MALLETT, Kenneth Norman Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, at the age of 75, at North York General Hospital. Loving son of the late Annabella and John Charles. Cherished father of Keith (Judith), Derek and Ian. Dear grandfather of Joshua, Zachary, Rebekah and Rachael. Brother of John Leonard and the late Robert James. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Pine Hills Chapel on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (visitation one hour prior). Reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.