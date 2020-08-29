BROWN, KENNETH RAYMOND Ken lived a long, full and happy life. He passed away suddenly and peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving husband of the late Helen Brown (2009) for over 56 years. Father of Gord and his wife Bernice, Ralph and his wife Liz, and the late Norman (1992). Proud Grandad of Lynn (Ben) and Roy (Anyse). Ken was well known for his welcoming garage visits and friendly phone calls. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. While we truly wish that we could have everyone come to the funeral, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home in Markham, Ontario. You are welcome to view a virtual livestream of the funeral on Saturday, August 29th at approximately 10:00 a.m.: dixongarland.com
You are welcome to join the burial of the ashes at approx. 12:30 p.m. - Mount Pleasant Cemetery just north of Bradford on Hwy. 11. Ken was an active member of St. Andrews United Church Markham, and enjoyed the fellowship and support of Evergreen Hospice. In Ken's memory donations can be made to these organizations or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. He will be greatly missed.