RETFORD, KENNETH It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Kenneth William Retford on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his dear wife Susan of 41 years. Proud father of Ashley (Zahir) and Grant (Shannon). Cherished papa of Gabriel. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially for his jokes and the laughs that came along with them. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1st at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax, ON, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with a chapel service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2020