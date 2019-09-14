SELLERS, KENNETH RICHARD October 11, 1934 – September 11, 2019 Passed away peacefully, at Windbourne Park Nursing Home, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Toronto, to Adam and Edna Sellers. He leaves his wife Jean, daughter Sharon, son Terry (Kelly) and grandson Cameron. Ken was well known in the Insurance industry and spent the last 23 years as a Risk Insurance Manager at TD Bank. Arrangements entrusted to the DeStefano Funeral Home, (905) 440-3595. As were Kenneth's wishes, no funeral services will take place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019