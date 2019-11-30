HUNTER, KENNETH ROSS Kenneth Hunter, affectionately known as "Bubba" by his granddaughter Nyla Margaret, passed away in late November. Kenneth moved to Toronto from his hometown of Tiverton, ON and embarked on a career as a 1st Class Stationary Engineer with some of Toronto's major hospitals. As a course instructor with George Brown College, Kenneth shared his knowledge and passion of stationary engineering with his students. Known for his love of building projects, Kenneth built the family cottage with his wife Margaret and was head foreman to daughter Kendra when repairs were needed. Kenneth led an active lifestyle filled with hockey, curling, running, walking and family camping trips and was known to enjoy a cookie or two, as long as it was "heart healthy." He is with Margaret now and in a happy place but will be irreplaceably missed by those who knew and loved him. A Memorial Visitation will take place at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto (at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway), on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Ken was a dedicated volunteer and member of the Man to Man peer support prostate cancer group. The family request that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Prostate Centre at The Princess Margaret Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019